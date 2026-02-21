/Shahid Kapoor opens up about online trolling amid O'Romeo success: 'It’s a difficult journey...'

Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The actor recently opened up on dealing with online trolling and how he maintains balance between public opinion and self-worth.

Shahid Kapoor on online trolling

During a conversation with Sonal Kalra on The Right Angle, the actor admitted that public scrutiny can affect people. He said, "It’s a difficult journey because you have to open up, but also be mindful of what and how much you allow to sit in your system. Do you want to wake every morning and make everyone happy or yourself happy?"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kapoor also revealed that he constantly evaluates his work from a personal point of view so that he is not affected by external judgment. "You need to reiterate to yourself, ‘Did I have a good time? Did it help me grow? And was it a true representation of my creative energy?’ Ultimately, it needs to satisfy my hard work and the feeling of achieving something," the actor added.

He also stated that anonymity on the internet has blurred boundaries for many people. "I say it all the time, no matter what, people can call me old-fashioned, but aapki bolne ki aukaat honi chahiye, tabhi mooh kholna chaiye, ye mujhe bachpan se sikhaya gya hai," the actor said. "Pehle aap dekho ki aap kitne paani mein ho, phir baat karo. So you have to keep yourself calm amidst all this, of course, be open to constructive criticism, but at the same time fill yourself with positivity and back yourself up."

About O'Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial marks the third collaboration between Kapoor and the filmmaker after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. O'Romeo features Shahid Kapoor as Ustara alongside Triptii Dimri in the lead with Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.