/O’Romeo box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's romantic action thriller slows down on its first Sunday

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo saw a little slowdown at the box office on its first Sunday. The romantic action thriller stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and explores themes of love, passion, and heartbreak.

O’Romeo box office collection

As per Sacnilk, O'Romeo collected nearly ₹9 crore net in India on Sunday. Released on February 13, the film opened with around ₹8.5 crore on Day 1, with an ideal growth on Day 2 of approximately ₹12.65 crore.

With Day 3 collections, the film has reportedly made roughly ₹30 crore net in India. O'Romeo ran around 4,600+ shows nationwide and recorded an average occupancy of nearly 19%. The highest turnout was during the afternoon and evening slots.

Shahid Kapoor's earlier hits

O'Romeo is Shahid Kapoor's fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The movie has reportedly emerged as the duo's biggest opening weekend so far.

The WION review of the film read, "Stacked with prolific actors, the movie never bores you despite its repetitive action-driven plot, something audiences are seeing in almost every second film these days. The film is lengthy, and the first half feels slightly slow, taking time to settle and to make the audience understand how the events are unfolding. In the second half, however, the narrative is more understandable. In some action sequences, especially in the climax, the camerawork is impressive and delivers a “wow” factor. Vishal Bharadwaj’s film is a purely commercial entertainer that wins because of its performances and background score, especially when ‘’Hum To Tere Hi Liye'' is being played again and again."

About O'Romeo

Directed by Bhardwaj, the film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal in key roles alongside Kapoor and Dimri. O'Romeo is said to be inspired by a book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, and revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and his forbidden love story with Afsha (Triptii Dimri).