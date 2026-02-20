/Hrithik Roshan praises Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, gets trolled by fans. Here’s why

Hrithik Roshan has been subjected to trolls once again. This time for praising Shahid Kapoor’s latest release O’ Romeo. The film, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, was released a day before Valentine’s Day and received mix reaction from critics and the audience. Hrithik recently watched the film and took to social media to praise the film and Shahid’s performance. Yet, he got trolled by some fans. Here’s why.

Hrithik praises O’Romeo

On Friday morning, Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle to share his review of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film O'Romeo. Hrithik wrote, “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.”

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan’s review

Some fans lauded Hrithik for supporting Shahid. One wrote, “That's so sweet of you..one talent recognises the other like you others too should encourage the sweat n soul put in by @shahidkapoor in this movie...so guys ignore the negativity n go watch it for yourself,” while another netizen wrote, “These two supporting each other will always be great 🙌🏽 thank you @iHrithik for your honest review! @shahidkapoor .”

While some support came for Hrithik, many tolled the actor, remembering his review of Dhurandhar.

Many would recall, Hrithik had reviewed the Aditya Dhar’s movie in a similar manner and while he had appreciated the film, he had mentioned he disagreed with the politics of it. The comment had resulted in backlash for the actor.

Referring to that incident, some fans trolled Hrithik under his review of O'Romeo. A fan wrote, “So you liked this pathetic movie but hated the dhurandhar 🤣🤣,” whereas another wrote, “what's so good about this movie , you hate movies like Dhurandar but you love this kind of shit . Amazing.”

Another comment read, “Did you agree with the politics of #ORomeo ?? There's a dialogues that said "babri ke pehle underworld mein hindu muslim mahi tha ".

A social media user asked, “Don't you see any politics in it as you saw in #Dhurandhar ??”