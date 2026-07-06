/Satluj controversy: ZEE5 condemns piracy as copies of the film land on social media

Just a day after OTT platform ZEE5 took down Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal starrer Satluj from its platform, the film’s pirated copies have found their way on social media. Satluj was released on the ZEE5 platform on Friday; however, the film was taken down two days later for the platform’s OTT users. While the ban has led to curious fans downloading the pirated version of the film, the platform has condemned piracy, urging users on social media to not support it. The statement came after the film’s lead actor Diljit Dosanjh urged those who had already downloaded the film to share it with others, saying it now belongs to the audience.

ZEE5 asks viewers not to support piracy

On Monday, July 6, ZEE5 shared a statement after pirated copies of Satluj started spreading across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Many users shared downloaded versions of the film, while others asked for links and different file formats in the comments.

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Urging people not to watch or share pirated copies, the streaming platform said, “We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you.”

The platform shared a poster and wrote, “We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours; don’t support piracy.

Diljit Dosanjh asks fans to share the film

On Sunday evening, ZEE5 had announced that the film was being taken down from India region. Hours later, the lead actor of Staluj, Diljit Dosanjh, went live on Instagram and urged everyone to share the downloaded version and watch the film. He said he was relieved that the film had finally reached viewers, even if it was available for only a short time. He added that he was happy many people had already watched and downloaded it.

Diljit said that once something is on the internet, it is almost impossible to remove it completely. He also said the film now belongs to the audience. “So now I feel a lot of relief that finally the film is with you. Now it is your film, now it cannot be stopped. This is the people's film now; you can’t stop it now. I feel those behind this are innocent or uneducated to think that once something comes online, it can just be deleted like that,” he added.

The actor also urged those who had managed to download the film during its short release window to share it with others so that everyone can watch it.

“Now you can share it among yourselves; it’s your film. But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people are watching the film; I felt very happy. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you,” he said.

Satluj was removed two days after release

The film Satluj began streaming on ZEE5 India on July 3 and was taken down two days later. The film, which had been waiting for release for the last few years, had already faced censorship issues last year. The version that was released on OTT was the uncut one, approved by the family of Jaswant Singh Khalra, on whom the film is based.

After pulling the film from its platform, ZEE5 shared a statement backing both the film and the people behind it. “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film... At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling can inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact," the statement released on Sunday read.

The streaming platform also said that the film will remain unavailable in India for now. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity,” they concluded.

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film follows his fight to uncover the alleged disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during Punjab's militancy period in the 1980s and 1990s. By examining records from cremation grounds across the state, Khalra brought to light evidence of alleged illegal cremations and fake encounters, drawing global attention to the issue.