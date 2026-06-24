/Satish Shah honoured with posthumous Padma Shri, late actor’s brother accepts honour from President Murmu

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away in 2025, was conferred with the posthumous Padma Shri award on Tuesday in New Delhi. His cousin Arvind Mamania, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Satish Shah was named for the award alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sport, and various other disciplines.

Shah died on October 25, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah who is known to be ailing.

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Actor, director Deven Bhojani took to X to write an emotional tribute to the late actor hours after he was conferred the honour. "We miss you so much Satish ji Our dear Shri Satish Shah was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. Honoured for his four decades of exemplary contributions to Indian cinema, television, and theatre, the award was accepted on his behalf by his cousin, Arvind Mamania," Bhojani wrote.

Satish Shah’s legacy

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and versatility as a character actor made him one of the most respected and beloved performers in the Indian entertainment industry.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits such as the satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om and Shaadi No. 1. His career spanned over four decades.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.