/Salman Khan residence firing case: Charges framed against five accused

On Wednesday (Nov 26), Mumbai Police has framed charges against five persons in the 2024 Salman Khan residence firing case. A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has charged these five people, including the two alleged shooters, for the firing incident outside Salman's home.

On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the wee hours of the day, targeting his first-floor balcony.

Charges framed in Salman Khan residence firing case

As reported by PTI, in a special court, Judge Mahesh Jadhav have framed charges against five accused, who have been arrested in the case of firing outside Khan's Bandra apartment. They will face trial once charges are framed.

The accused names are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Rafiq Sardar Choudhari and Harpal Singh after they pleaded not guilty.

Vicky and Sagar were allegedly the two motorbike-borne men, who opened fire outside Galaxy Apartment. They are in judicial custody along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Choudhary and Harpal Singh.

Anujkumar Thapan, an accused arrested in the firing case, died in a hospital in May 2024 after he tried to commit suicide in Mumbai Police custody.