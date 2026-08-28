/Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused Bangladeshi national seeks to plead guilty, requests court leniency

Mohammad Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi national accused of violently stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, has approached a Mumbai court seeking to plead guilty. Currently in judicial custody, Islam filed an application through his lawyer, Vipul Dushing, expressing his willingness to admit to the crimes and requesting leniency from the court. In response, the court asked the prosecution to submit its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.

Sudden U-turn in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

The unexpected plea marks a dramatic shift in defence strategy. Earlier this month, the court of Additional Sessions Judge G P Deshmukh framed formal charges against Islam, to which he initially pleaded not guilty. The accused stands charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon', causing grievous hurt, and house trespass, as well as statutory violations under the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

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The violent attack on Saif Ali Khan

The charges stem from a violent home invasion on January 16, 2025, inside Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Following a multi-location police manhunt, Islam was apprehended two days later. During police questioning, the accused confessed that he stabbed the 54-year-old actor after entering the home for robbery because Khan "held him tightly from the front" during a physical confrontation.