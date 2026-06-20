/Saif Ali Khan says Ranbir Kapoor was approached first for Cocktail: 'They had asked a few people'

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday with a strong response from the audience. The romantic drama is the sequel to the 2012 Cocktail that featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead. But do you know the original film was offered to Ranbir Kapoor before Saif?

Saif was not the first choice for Cocktail

During an interview with Variety India, Saif revealed that the female leads had already been finalized, but the makers were still looking for Gautam. "They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn't get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica's part is so delicious," he said.

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The first film was directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali.

Ranbir Kapoor was approached for Cocktail

Saif further revealed that "I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran (Khan) and they had asked Ranbir (Kapoor). And they had asked a few people, and I said, 'Okay, chal, I'll do it.' And I think they should all be very thankful I did (laughs). That's my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi (Adajania). And we had a good time doing it."

Additionally, during promotions for Tamasha several years ago, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranbir had questioned her decision to sign the film. "At the time I was about to do the film, I was preparing to go to London to shoot for Cocktail, and he (Ranbir) felt that it wasn't the right film for me."

Ranbir Kapoor on Cocktail

As per NDTV, Ranbir had later explained why he rejected the film, saying, "What happened was that the director of Cocktail, Homi Adajania, a wonderful director and a dear friend, had made a particular kind of film. I didn't know what the script of Cocktail was; I just knew that Imtiaz had written it. So when Deepika was about to do the film, she had a lot of good offers at the time, but she chose Cocktail. She saw something special in Cocktail that I probably didn't see. So I asked her, 'Why are you doing this film? You have so many good directors waiting to work with you. Why don't you do one of those films instead?' But I think that was entirely her choice and her instinct, which turned out to be better than mine. As a friend, I simply asked her. I questioned it."

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