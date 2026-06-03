/Ranveer Singh sends legal notice to FWICE over its non-cooperative directive

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar- FWICE battle has now reached court as the actor on Tuesday served a legal notice to the organisation. The move comes days after the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The directive was seen as a ban against Ranveer Singh in Bollywood, even though the federation denied it.

Ranveer Singh sues FWICE

On Tuesday, Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film workers’ body after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week. It is unclear at the moment what Ranveer has sought in the notice but FWICE will be required to respond to it in the court.

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The move comes days after FWICE called all its members not to work on any project featuring Ranveer Singh.

The decision after Farhan Akhtar, the director and producer of Don 3, filed a complaint against Singh with the federation after he walked out of his film days before the shoot was to commence.

What is the controversy?

On May 25, FWICE issued an order stating, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.”

Later that day, FWICE Chairperson Ashoke Pandit addressed the media at a press conference and stated that the organisation had sent Ranveer multiple notices but received no response. Consequently, the federation took the decision to send a non-cooperative directive to the actor.

“None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision,” he said. Later that week, Pandit said that the non-cooperation directive was not a ‘ban’ as had been claimed in multiple media reports.

What did Ranveer Singh say about FWICE directive?

While Ranveer has not publicly commented on the issue, he responded to the directive hours later via his spokesperson.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read.

Also read: Ranveer Singh responds to FWICE ban

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