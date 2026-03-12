/Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar re-releasing in cinemas ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release

If you are one of those rare few who missed Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar on the big screen, then here’s your chance to watch it in theatres. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers have decided to re-release the first part.

Dhurandhar will re-release across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens in India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas beginning March 13.

Dhurandhar 2 will hit theatres a week later, on March 19 worldwide, with paid preview shows on March 18 in select theatres.

In North America, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens. Dhurandhar The Revenge will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18.

These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, and enhanced projection.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. The film was released in December 2025 and went on to create box office history. It collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office.

It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The plot weaves together several real-life events that led to tense cross-border relations between India and Pakistan. Incidents like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari are all woven into the plot.

The film’s sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The heavily anticipated sequel also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. It will tell Ranveer Singh’s character’s back story and his rise in Lyari after Rehman Dacait’s (Akshaye Khanna) death.