/Rani Mukerji honoured with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award; dedicates her achievements to Mumbai

Rani Mukerji has added another prestigious honour to her illustrious three-decade-long Bollywood career. The Bollywood actress was recently honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards for her significant contribution to Indian cinema.

Rani Mukerji honoured with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award

On September 9 (Wednesday), Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony held at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

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For the ceremony, the actress wore a rich green handloom saree with a striking red border and a vivid pink blouse. She completed her look by accessorising with green bangles and a gajra around her hair bun.

After receiving the prestigious state-level award, Mukerji expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the support and love of her fans throughout her career. “I think that’s what makes this moment truly special for me, since I’m receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour,” the actress said.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Rani Mukerji further shared what the city has given her. She said, "Mumbai has given me my identity. It has given me an audience. It has given me a career. And it has been my home, my safe place, my everything. So this award will hold a very special place in my heart because whenever I look at it, I will not just see an award. I will see my Mumbai, my Maharashtra."

She added, "I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place."

Talking about the characters she has played in several projects such as Black, No One Killed Jessica, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Mukerji said, "I chose characters that felt truthful, that I felt instinctively drawn towards for their story, their journey and their resilience. Characters who had courage. Characters who had flaws. Characters who refused to disappear into the background. Women who were never waiting for someone else to rescue them."

'Never considered cinema as a profession'

The Hichki actress talked about her long-standing relationship with the industry in Maharashtra. She said, "I have never considered cinema merely a profession. For me, cinema is a deep emotion. And Maharashtra is the home of that emotion. There are thousands and thousands of people here who wake up every morning with one dream: to tell a story. And those stories don’t remain here. They travel from Mumbai to Maharashtra, from Maharashtra to India, and from India to the entire world. That is the magic and power of the film industry that thrives in this state."

Lastly, she dedicated the award to her city, Maharashtra. “So, with the deepest gratitude, I dedicate this award to Maharashtra. To its people. To its artists. To its technicians. To its filmmakers. To the entire film fraternity that calls this beautiful state home. And to the generations of storytellers who came before us and made it possible for a girl like me to dream,” Rani Mukerji said.