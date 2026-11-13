/Ramayana Part 1: Sharad Kelkar says dubbing for Yash's Ravana was challenging

Yash and Sai Pallavi are among South cinema’s most acclaimed stars, known for their powerful performances and screen presence. However, their Hindi accents and dialogue delivery in Nitesh Tiwari’sRamayana Part 1have recently sparked discussion online, with netizens sharing mixed reactions.

Following the feedback, the makers opted to dub their voices with two popular television actors, Sharad Kelkar and Ami Trivedi. Now, as netizens praise the star's performances, Sharad has stepped forward to share insights into his experience of lending his voice to the portrayal of Ravana.

Sharad Kelkar says dubbing Yash as Ravana is difficult

On November 12 (Thursday), Sharad attended the trailer launch of his upcoming project, Kaali Kheti, alongside Jackie Shroff. At the event, he spoke about lending his voice to Yash’s portrayal of Ravana in the Hindi version of Ramayana Part 1.

At the event, Sharad showed off his skill in voicing Ravana’s deep voice and responded with humour.

He said, “Main yeh kehna chahunga ki yatra tatra sarvatra, teeno lokon mein sirf ek hi raaj hoga—Kelkar raaj.” (I would like to say that there will be only one king everywhere in all three worlds—Kelkar Raj.)

Sharad praised Yash's never-before-seen portrayal of Ravana, calling him a phenomenal actor and applauding the depth, composure and conviction he brought to the character.

He added, “Par honestly, I must tell you, it’s not about the film, but I must compliment Yash. The way he performed in the film, I don’t think anyone else could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. Jo thehrav, jaise unhone kiya hai woh role—I think he’s phenomenal.” (Honestly, I must tell you, this isn’t about the film; I want to compliment Yash. The way he performed in the film, I don’t think anyone else could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. The composure with which he played the role- I think he’s phenomenal.)

Talking about the challenge he faced, the actor said, “Isliye unko itna appreciation bhi mil raha hai film ke andar, and obviously itna achha kiya tha… isiliye mujhko itna mushkil bhi hui thi dub karne mein woh, because he was so good in the film.” (That’s why he is receiving so much appreciation for his performance in the film. He was so good that dubbing the role became challenging for me.)

About Sharad Kelkar

Sharad is an Indian actor who has delivered several memorable performances in films such as Ram-Leela, Sky Force, Srikanth, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Laxmii.

As of now, he is gearing up for his upcoming horror thriller, Kaali Kheti, in which he stars alongside Jackie Shroff. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Apart from acting, Sharad is also widely recognised for dubbing Prabhas' character in the Hindi versions of the Baahubali films, earning praise for his powerful voice and dialogue delivery.

Ramayana Part 1 box office collection

Ramayana Part 1 has completed eight days at the box office since its theatrical release on November 5 (Thursday). According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net Rs 53.50 crore across 24,042 shows on day 8, taking its total India collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

In the language-wise breakdown, the Hindi version earned Rs 43 crore from 19,464 shows, followed by Kannada with Rs 3.25 crore from 922 shows, Malayalam with Rs 2.80 crore from 977 shows, Telugu with Rs 2.30 crore from 1,783 shows, and Tamil with Rs 2.15 crore from 896 shows.