Hindi Audible Original Marvel’s Wastelanders dropped its latest and final season for the hit podcast series on March 12. As the heroes come together one last time to save the world from destruction at the hands of good girl-gone-bad Valeria Richards, we got in touch with actor Sharad Kelkar who suited up once again for the role of Wolverine. In the final season, all heroes including Saif Ali Khan as Star-Lord, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Kareena Kapoor as Black Widow, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doom unite their powers to stop Yashaswini Dayama aka Valeria Richards.

Excited to see this project reach its finale, Sharad Kelkar spoke about taking up the iconic role of Wolverine, making him believable for the Indian audience and more.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: The show recently dropped its last season. How does it feel to have been a part of something as momentous as Marvel’s Wastelanders?

A: It’s been quite an experience because being associated with Marvel, Audible and such a big cast is an achievement for anyone. To top it, I got to play my most favourite character in the world. I've always been a huge fan of Wolverine and I am glad that I got a chance to portray him in my own way, in my own voice.

Sharad Kelkar on playing Wolverine

Q: What's something you loved about your role?

A: I was telling someone that when I was a kid, I used to stammer. As a result, I never got into an argument with anyone. Whenever I would speak, I would stammer. People would mock me. So I stopped arguing and started hitting people. That’s one thing I share with Wolverine. Wolverine too talks less and hits people when he’s angry.

But this season, you will get to hear the other side of his personality – one where he is burdened by his own past. He thinks he is responsible for his team's death. So he’s all full of sorrow and guilt. He is teaming up with all the superheroes in this season to fight the ultimate villain but he’s old and he doesn’t have much powers left. So the season offers a fresh perspective, a unique perspective on Wolverine. This season, Wolverine just wants to redeem himself.

Q: Who is your favourite character from the show?

A: Wolverine, ofcourse.

Q: What’s your favourite moment from the show?

A: What I absolutely love about the evolution of Wolverine character is that while he’s dealing with guilt and sorrow, he doesn’t forget that he’s Wolverine. He still has that spunk in him, with his one-liners and reactions.

Another thing I love the most is the action. Without putting on a suit, the claws and the whole drama, I loved being present. How I recorded for Wolverine was hilarious, you would see me enacting the action sequences even though the show is only audio. It would have made for a funny social media video.

Q: What next? Can you discuss projects you’ve been engaged with recently?

A: I finished one series in February. I think it will come out in December. There are two films which I finished, and three films which I finished last year. No, two last year and one in January. So, hopefully by this second or third quarter, all three films will release.

I will start work on two new films in April or June. So that’s that.

Marvel’s Wastelanders is based on the popular English series of the same name. The podcast series roped in some of the biggest names of the Hindi and TV film industry. The series featured names like Mithila Palkar, Neelam Kothari, Aadil Khan, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. The final season of Marvel's Wastelanders dropped on March 12.