Hindi Vindi stars veteran actor Neena Gupta, Archies fame Mihir Ahuja and prominent Australian singer songwriter Guy Sebastian who has not only composed music for the film but also makes his acting debut. The cast of Hindi Vindi spoke exclusively to WION's Zeba Khan and discussed India's rich linguistic heritage, why it's important that music marries the script, how Neena Gupta has worked hard to get roles that are not age-specific and Guy's Indian roots.