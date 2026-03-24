/Raj Kundra's battle over Rajasthan Royals stake: Bombay High Court gives green light to challenge UK order

On Monday, Actor and businessman Raj Kundra has got the permission from Bombay High Court to challenge an ex parte anti-suit injunction granted by the High Court of England and Wales in relation to his 11.7% stake in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, marking Kundra's win during the first round of the legal battle. Justice Abhay Ahuja granted the permission under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, allowing the institution of the suit on the Original Side of the High Court.

The plea emphasises that Kuki Investments, a Bahamas-based company owned by Raj Kundra, holds 11.70% of the paid-up share capital of Royals Multisport Private Limited, owner of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise. It holds the stake via EM Sporting Holdings Limited, an investment vehicle based in Mauritius.

Last year in Mumbai, Raj Kundra approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a company petition stating oppression and mismanagement against Emerging Media. The allegations featured siphoning of funds, related-party transactions and non-maintenance of fabrication of statutory records. Emerging Media Ventures began proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales and acquired an ex parte anti-suit injunction order on January 29, 2026.

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The order restrains Raj Kundra and Kuki Investments from moving forward with NCLT proceedings or starting any

Proceedings in India against Emerging Media.

Raj Kundra, then, approached the Bombay High Court under Clause XII of Letters Patent, characterising the England order as "non est, violative or principles of natural and unenforceable". As per his contentions, the anti-suit injunction order was prejudicial to the interests of his company as it prevented it from approaching statutory remedies in India.

On jurisdiction, Kundra stated that the substantial part of the cause of action came up in Mumbai, considering that he resides in the city, the registered office of Royals Multisport is in Mumbai, and the alleged acts of oppression connect

to that Indian company and the NCLT proceedings are pending in the city.

The contention was accepted by Justice Ahuja. Now, Raj Kundra has been granted leave to file a suit seeking an anti-enforcement order against the operation of the English anti-suit injunction in India.