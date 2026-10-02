/Nushrratt Bharuccha to be airlifted to Mumbai for spine surgery after Bali accident

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha met with an accident while she was on a work-cum-holiday trip in Bali. A day after the news broke, her team issued a statement revealing that the actress has suffered a fracture in her spine. She's currently hospitalised and remains under medical observation.

On Friday, her team issued an official statement, shared with WION, confirming the injury and her treatment plan.

‘’Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery,'' she shared.

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The actress will be transported back to Mumbai, where she will undergo the surgery.''At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.''

''Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate,'' the said.

The actress travelled to Bali for her work and extended her stay for a few days. Last week, the actress shared a series of photos from her trip, showing the picturesque place she's vacationing in, tempting food she's having and a lot more.

She shared the photos with a caption,''Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now? 🏖️🌤️🍹🧜‍♀️💃🏻.''

Before the unfortunate incident, Nushratt had shared photos from her time in Bali. If

reports are to be believed, the actress has joined Tiger Shroff's next. This is the first time the two actors will be working together. Details are under wraps. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the movie also stars Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles.

Backed by reality TV star Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames.

