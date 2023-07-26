ZEE5's Lakadbaggha honored with German Star of India 'Vision' Award 2023 at Stuttgart

Vigilante action thriller Lakadbaggha is out earning accolades for its impactful story. Produced by First Ray Films, the first part of this animal lover vigilante universe performed great at the box office, saw a good opening on ZEE5 and has now won the prestigious German star of India ‘vision’ award 2023 at Stuttgart for Anushuman Jha.

Directed by Victor Mukherjee and starring credible and popular names like Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles, Lakadbaggha is a love letter to dogs and is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures.

The film had its world premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival. It then saw its international premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival.

Apart from a great storyline, the action in the film is being spoken about a lot. The film’s action is by Ong-Bak fame Kecha Kamphakdee. The lead actor, Anshuman Jha trained in martial arts form ‘Krav Maga’ with Tsahi Shemesh in New York who has previously trained the Avengers cast.

Expressing his excitement, Anshuman Jha said, "Portraying the character of Arjun in Lakadbaggha has been an immensely gratifying journey for me as an actor and producer. This film holds a special place in my heart as it not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the audience, championing the cause of animal welfare. Winning the prestigious German Star Of India 'Vision' Award at the prestigious 20th Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart 2023 is a true honour and a validation of our team's collective effort to create impactful cinema. Lakadbaggha aims to stir emotions, spark conversations, and inspire positive change, and I couldn't be prouder of the resounding recognition it has garnered on the global stage."

The movie is currently streaming for free on ZEE5.

