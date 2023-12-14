When Karan Johar fainted on the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar's cult-classic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 22 years on Thursday, December 13. The film with a star-studded cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, is considered a timeless classic.

The all-time favourite movie explored family, friendship, and most importantly love. Marking the big milestone of the quintessential Bollywood movie, Kajol reminisced the beautiful memories.

Taking to X, Kajol recalled how Karan Johar's father Yash renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios, to Karan collapsing on the sets.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actress shared a montage video, featuring some funny and iconic shots from the movie.

Getting nostalgic, Kajol wrote, ''22 years to #K3G ..Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!'' 22 years to #K3G ..

Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this… pic.twitter.com/DL543e7Ndy — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 14, 2023 × Further, Kajol shared how Karan fainted on the set due to dehydration in the first few days of the shoot.

She wrote further, ''@KaranJohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot! 🥵 And this was #AryanKhan's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way , in life and cinema!'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) × Marking the big milestone, director Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, ''My annual reminder of “It’s all about loving your family”…and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always.''