Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui stuns fans as he travels in local train

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned up at the Mumbai local train station and stunned all fellow travellers. The actor boarded the train while keeping his face hidden in a mask but several onlookers guessed it was him!

A video was shared by one of his fans on Instagram where he can be seen boarding the train. It was later revealed by the actor that he chose to travel on the train to avoid getting stuck in the Mumbai train.

In the video, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen with a fully covered face with a white mask, a cap and sunglasses. He kept his look very simple in a red t-shirt and black track pants. The Instagram user captioned the video, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Mumbai local train sitting opposite of me."

The video has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens who can't stop praising the actor for his simplicity and humble deed. One wrote that "he's a gem,” while another said, "Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's ‘Serious Men’ which is currently streaming on Netflix. He will soon be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on April 29.