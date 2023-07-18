Watch: Janhvi Kapoor has the cutest recreation of Dilon Ki Doriyan song from Bawaal

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Bawaal. A new wedding song "Dilon Ki Doriyan" from the film was released on Tuesday. Janhvi Kapoor has the cutest recreation of this song. With her team of makeup experts and hairstylists, she made a rather funny video of the song and shared it on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Rhea Kapoor and her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor have also reacted to the video. The Dhadak actor will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitish Tiwari’s directorial.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Insta video

Janhvi Kapoor’s video is being loved by her fans. The comment section is filled with laughter emojis. “21st July ko hoga Bawaal. Lekin abhi ke liye living room mein dhamaal will have to (Bawaal may release on July 21 but we have to have fun now),” read the caption. Watch the video here:

Dilon Ki Doriyan is out

"Dilon Ki Doriyan" is sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan and Romy. Arafat Mehmood has given the music and Tanishk Bagchi has written the song. This is the third song from the movie. Earlier, "Kitna Pyaar Karte" and "Dil Se Dil Tak" were released by the makers of Bawaal.