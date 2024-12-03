New Delhi

A day after his fans went into panic mode over his social media post hinting at retirement, actor Vikrant Massey clarified that many misinterpreted his post. The actor has now said that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather take a temporary hiatus from the film industry.

While speaking to a media portal, Vikrant clarified that he is not retiring from films. On Monday, he created quite a stir when he posted on Instagram that he would be doing his last two films in 2025 before he goes 'back home'. The post caused an uproar on the internet, with many speculating if he was announcing his retirement.

However, while speaking to News 18, the actor shared he has no intentions of retiring from the acting world. But wants to focus on his personal life at the moment.

“I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post]," Vikrant said.

On Monday, Vikrant also attended a special screening of his latest film The Sabarmati Report in New Delhi. The screening was organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers. The screening took place at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament on Monday evening. It marked his first public appearance after his Instagram post. At the screening, he spoke about the film and about watching the film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MPs. However, he avoided questions about him quitting films.

When reporters asked him about his Instagram post, he simply walked away without addressing it, with his co-star Raashii Khanna taking over to talk about the film.