Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur announce the birth of their son

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey has a lot to celebrate. The actor, who recently won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare awards, has been blessed with a baby. The actor's wife, actress Sheetal Thakur delivered a baby boy on Wednesday and the couple announced the news on social media.



The post simply read, "For We Have Become One. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant"

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 in Himachal Pradesh after dating for several years.



Vikrant has starred in a string of popular TV shows in his initial years and made a switch to films a decade back. He has been featured in films like Lootera, A Death In The Gunj and Chhapaak to name a few. The actor attained fame and critical praise last year when he played Manoj Kumar in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail which is based on the real life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.