Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Raj Mehta tested COVID 19 positive amid 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' shoot: Report

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Raj Mehta, have reportedly tested positive for COVID 19. While some reports claimed that Anil Kapoor too had tested positive for the virus, but there is no confirmation about him.



Earlier, the stars have jetted off to Chandigarh to start the shooting of their upcoming project. As per the latest reports, a source said that Anil, Neetu, Varun along with Raj have been tested positive for the virus and that the shoot has been halted till the actors recover and test negative.

The whole team was also tested before they left for Mumbai.



Fews weeks before, a video went viral of Neetu Kapoor, where she can be seen taking the COVID 19 test.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Manish Paul. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and will set for 2021 release.