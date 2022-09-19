'Uunchai' new poster: Amitabh Bachchan's new film is all about friendship, adventure and life

Another poster of Amitabh Bachchan's starrer adventure film 'Uunchai' is here. The movie, which also stars Anupam Kher & Boman Irani, is touted as a journey of three friends.



In the new poster, Big B along with his two friends Boman and Anupam are sitting on a rock between the snow-capped mountains. All three characters are doing different activities, Boman is drinking water, Anupam Kher is busy enjoying his food and Bachchan, who is sitting in between holding a jar, is looking at the sky dreaming, seems like some of his wish is going to be fulfilled soon.

'Koffee With Karan 7' new promo: Gauri Khan reveals one humble habit of Shah Rukh Khan



The post is full of different emotions and it will surely take fans' excitement a notch higher. Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Bachchan wrote, “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family.''

The film, which is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, is set to be released on November 11.

The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Sarika in pivotal roles



In August, on the occasion of friendship day, the makers dropped the first poster of the film. The poster showed all three lead stars trekking in the Himalayas.



The adventure drama is produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu faces murder charge in Atlanta shooting

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is doing great business in the theatres and so far the mythological drama has grossed Rs 300 crore at the box office globally.

Bachchan will be next seen in 'Goodbye' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta among others. The family drama will release on October 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is currently working with Kangana Ranaut in her film 'Emergency'