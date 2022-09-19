Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu faces murder charge in Atlanta shooting

Chaka Zulu, who has been closely associated with American rapper Ludacris as his manager, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm or knife with the intention to commit a felony. After the music executive turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on Tuesday, he was released on a $200,000 bond.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Artez Jamil Benton that happened at an Atlanta restaurant in June this year. Ludacris, however, had no involvement in the shooting.

During the June altercation, three men were shot, including Zulu. According to the music executive's attorney Gabe Banks, his client "was forced to defend himself" after he was attacked "by a gang of at least four individuals". He also added that Zulu is "disappointed" about the court's decision to charge him.

"Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself," the attorney said. He also shared that Zulu "lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defence; a weapon that he is licensed to carry."

The shooting occurred around 11:35 PM on June 26 in the parking lot of the restaurant APT 4Bn Atlanta.

Atlanta police reached the location after they got information about the altercation. In the altercation, Artez Jamil Benton suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.