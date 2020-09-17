Twitter slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft-porn' actress

Kangana Ranaut took on Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday night on national television and called the 1990s star a 'soft-porn' actress.



We all know that how Kangana is on a war path, creating a storm almost every day with her starightforward and somewhat controversial statements on Bollywood. On Tuesday veteran actress Jaya Bachchan gave a feiry speech in the Rajya Sabha defending Bollywood in the wake of the drug abuse that the film industry has been accussed of.



Supporting Bachchan's stance, actress Urmila Matondkar while speaking to a media outlet said, "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."Matondkar was in a way countering Kangana's statement where she alleged that 99% of Bollywood functions on drugs.



Things though took an ugly turn on Wednesday Kangana appeared on TV and reacted to Matondkar's statement and addressed the theory that she is stirring up controversies in order to get a ticket from the BJP. "Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?" said Kangana.



The comment did not go down well with several Bollywood celebrities as well as fans of the 1990s star as they took to Twitter to condemn Kangana.

Kangana On odd days- I introduced feminism in film industry. Kangana On even days- Urmila Matondkar is known for soft porn — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) September 16, 2020 ×

She’s the Queen,

Of eloquence & class.

The rest are just,

Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020 ×

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u 💓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020 ×

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020 ×

Some famous soft porn movies by Urmila pic.twitter.com/oXUTO6pczF — Ojasism (@Ojasism) September 17, 2020 ×

She is not a soft porn star, but what if she was also. What's so wrong in that. I'd rather be a soft porn star than a foul mouthed disrespectul narcissist. — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) September 17, 2020 ×

Responding to the online criticism, Ranaut took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote: "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory."