Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar BO collection day 1: Opens with double-digit, second-best opening after Pathaan

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, performed well at the box office on its first day in theatres. The rom-com was released on Wednesday, which was a Holi holiday in many parts of the country, which aided ticket sales. In other cities, such as Mumbai, where Holi was celebrated a day earlier, business was slow. On Day 1, the film, directed and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, grossed over 15 crores.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar performs impressively well on Day 1. Got a boost from Holi celebrations in several states, but lost a significant chunk of business where Holi was celebrated a day early. On opening day, the film made a business of 15.73 crores. Indian trade analyst and Bollywood critic business, Taran Adarsh said that the movie did 'very well'.

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Ggnczlfgk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2023 ×

This movie was breath of a fresh air from Luv Ranjan’s earlier movies where female characters were shown in a bad light and the men as victims in love and relationships. As WION’s review rightly said, “In Ranjan's universe, the men are always at the receiving end from the women who are projected as ambitious, gold diggers, and as manipulative individuals.”

“The film primarily is a romantic comedy but also attempts to take a fresh look at how relationships work and slides in a message or two about true love, and familial love. The result is an engaging film with credible performances from its lead pair”, they added.

"Despite the flaws, Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar truly makes for a good entertainer, especially during the festive season. Ranbir and Shraddha look great together, they complement each other as actors and dancers. They both are in top form and so is the director who puts romance over bromance, for a change."

Apart from the main lead, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi make their film debuts in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, two of Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators, make a cameo appearance.

