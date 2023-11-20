Tiger 3 box office: World Cup Final match affects Salman's film collection, earns Rs 10 crore on Sunday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 saw a massive dip in number on Sunday (Nov 19) due to the World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia. Released on the day of Diwali (Nov 12), the spy thriller opened with good numbers, however, the box office numbers of the movie saw a massive drop last week.



As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie earned Rs 13 crore (Rs 130 million) on Friday, and Rs 18.25 crore (Rs 182.5 million) on Saturday. However, on Sunday, the movie earned Rs 10.25 crore (Rs 102.5 million), the lowest number since the release.

So far, the movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark in India.



Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''#Tiger3 lost out on a major chunk of biz due to #INDvsAUS match… The biz, post noon, got massively dented for this reason… [Week 2] Fri 13 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 224.50 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice.'' #Tiger3 lost out on a major chunk of biz due to #INDvsAUS match… The biz, post noon, got massively dented for this reason… [Week 2] Fri 13 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 224.50 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice#Tiger3 [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 2] Fri 25… pic.twitter.com/HOKtmcx7eu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2023 × The third film of the Tiger franchise opened with Rs 44.50 crore (Rs 445 million) in India and Rs 41.50 crore (Rs 415 million) worldwide, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 94 crore (Rs 940 million) worldwide, making it Salman's biggest opening movie of his entire career.



Notably, the movie has become the highest-grossing movie on Diwali Day in the history of Hindi cinema.

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announce pregnancy. See pics



"#Tiger3 is the BIGGEST OPENER EVER in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: USD 5,000,530 [Rs 41.66 cr]..." Taran Adarsh wrote on X.



Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film features Salman playing the role of Tiger, Katrina as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as Aatish. The movie also has a cameo appearance of SRK's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War.

The movie also has Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others.

Tiger 3 review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote that despite the elaborate action sequence, the film lacked the thrills. Praising Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, Sen wrote, "Tiger 3's high point is the banter between the two Khans amid fighting the Pakistani army and shielding themselves from crashing helicopters and machetes."