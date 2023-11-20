Banita Sandhu joins the cast of Adivi Sesh's Goodachari sequel G2

Following consecutive triumphs, Adivi Sesh is set to embark on the much-anticipated journey of Goodachari 2, the sequel to his highly successful spy thriller franchise. The scripting and pre-production phases have been underway since earlier this year, creating substantial excitement among fans. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, known for his work as an associate on Goodachari and Major, is set to make his directorial debut with this ambitious sequel.

Jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, in collaboration with AK Entertainments, Goodachari 2 had a grand launch in Mumbai earlier this year, setting the stage for the much-anticipated production.

In a recent social media announcement, the filmmakers confirmed the addition of the talented Banita Sandhu to the cast of Goodachari 2.

Adivi Sesh expressed his excitement, stating, "A special surprise this morning! Team #G2 is happy to welcome the fabulous #BanitaSandhu on board. A Global Actress for a Global Film. Directed by @vinaykumar7121. Shoot begins soon!"

Banita Sandhu, renowned for her impactful roles in Shoojit Sircar’s October and the national award-winning Sardar Udham, is set to make her Telugu debut with Goodachari 2. The actress, who has previously worked in Tamil, English, and Hindi films, expressed her delight about joining the project.

"Goodachari 2 is my first pan-India film, and I’m thrilled to be associated with a talented, enthusiastic team. I am so excited about my role, which showcases me in a new avatar. It’s unlike anything I’ve done in the past. I’m sure it’ll be a ‘creative delight,’" she shared.

Banita Sandhu's diverse portfolio also includes the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Adithya Varma, the popular Netflix show Bridgerton, and the critically acclaimed Mother Teresa and Me.