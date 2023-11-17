Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan's film to enter Rs 300 crore worldwide

One of the most-anticipated movies of the year, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, opened with decent numbers at the box office.

Released on the day of Diwali, the film has so far performed well at the box office; however, the movie has seen a dip in numbers on the fifth day of its release.

The third film of the franchise earned the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark at the domestic box office on the first weekend of its release. On Monday, the movie earned Rs 57.52 crore (Rs 570 million), and on Tuesday, it grossed Rs 44.5 crore (Rs 440 million).

So far, the movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark in India and Rs 270 crore (Rs 2.7 billion) at the worldwide box office. #Tiger3 holds strongly on Day 5, with collections similar to #BhaiDooj holiday, on a working Thu… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr, Wed 20.50 cr, Thu 18 cr. Total: ₹ 183 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice



The mass pockets continue to dominate, contributing a large… pic.twitter.com/FTjA19s1qF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2023 × "After having set its strong feet at the box office in India, the film also went on to rule the global box office by collecting Rs 271.50 crore gross in just four days. Tiger 3 is currently ruling the box office windows across the world," the makers said in a statement.



As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie saw a dip in numbers due to the semi-final of the World Cup cricket match between India vs New Zealand.



"Tiger 3 started off well in morning shows on Day 4, but business took a severe hit post 1 pm due to the crucial IND vs NZ semi-final cricket match. The fall in Tiger 3 was more pronounced due to the record-breaking viewership of the match. Tiger 3 Sunday 43 cr, Monday 58 cr, Tuesday 43.50 cr, Wednesday 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 165 cr. India biz. Hindi version," Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tiger 3

Salman reprises his role as RAW agent Tiger, and Katrina as Zoya. Directed by Manish Sharma, the movie features all the super spies of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. SRK's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War have a cameo appearance in the movie.



The film has Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and actresses Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others.

Tiger 3 review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote that despite the elaborate action sequence, the film lacked the thrills. Praising Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, Sen wrote, "Tiger 3's high point is the banter between the two Khans amid fighting the Pakistani army and shielding themselves from crashing helicopters and machetes."