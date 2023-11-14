Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film creates a new record

Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 has blockbuster written all over it. The third film in the hugely successful Tiger franchise, Salman's film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. On its second day itself, Tiger 3 has crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark at the domestic box office within a day of its release. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film ended Monday with a haul of ₹57.52 crore (Rs 570 million). On Sunday, it had collected Rs 44.5 crore (Rs 440 million). This takes its two-day collection to ₹102 crore. The second-day figures are even higher than second-day collection of the year's biggest hit so far, Jawan.

So far Shah Rukh Khan's two releases Jawan and Pathaan are the biggest earners of 2023. Jawan released on a Thursday and made Rs 74.5 crore (Rs 740 million) on day 1. However, on day 2, it made Rs 53 crore( Rs 530 million



The advance bookings on Tiger 3 itself were very encouraging as it earned over Rs 15 crores in advance ticket sales.



Internationally, Tiger 3 made Rs 94 crore (Rs 940 million) on the first day of its release.



"#Tiger3 is the BIGGEST OPENER EVER in the international markets… Day 1 (including previews): USD 5,000,530 ( ₹41.66 cr)..." film trade expert Taran Adarsh said on X.



Tiger 3 review



WION's Shomini Sen wrote that despite the elaborate action sequence, the film lacked the thrills. Praising Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, Sen wrote, ", Tiger 3's high point is the banter between the two Khans amid fighting the Pakistani army and shielding themselves from crashing helicopters and machetes."