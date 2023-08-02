The Jengaburu Curse: India's first cli-fi series drops its trailer

National Award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda and the makers released the trailer of India’s first climate-fiction thriller series titled The Jengaburu Curse. The show will stream on SonyLIV and has a story of a missing professor amid the backdrop of evolving climate changes and its adverse effects upon nature and mankind.

The Jengaburu Curse stars an ensemble cast of actors including Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Written by Mayank Tewari, the series is based in a small town of Odisha that traces the story of London-based financial analyst Priya Das. When her father disappears under mysterious circumstances, she sets out to search for him. Her search leads her to an unfounded connection between nature and mankind, when she bumps into the distinctive Bondia tribe in Odisha. The show attempts at addressing mankind's relentless greed and how it affects nature.

Watch the trailer of The Jengaburu Curse here:

On the thriller show, Nila Madhab Panda says, "The Jengaburu Curse is the first Indian cli-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind's relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow. Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation. We are proud to have brought together a talented cast and crew and can't wait for audiences to embark on this thrilling adventure with us."

The Jengaburu Curse will stream on Sony Liv from August 9, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.