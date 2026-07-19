/Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Iran as military escalation with US continues

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Iran’s Saland area of the southwestern Khuzestan province on Sunday (Jul 19). According to a state media report citing the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the quake occurred at a depth of about 12 kilometres (7.5 miles). It added that two rescue teams have been sent to the villages in the region near the epicentre to assess possible damage.

The earthquake came at a time when tensions are escalating between the US and Iran as both sides continue to trade attacks for a week now after the ceasefire collapsed. While the American forces have continued to attack targets in Iran, Tehran has struck several US military sites across the Gulf. In a recent Iranian strike at a US base in Jordan, two service members were killed, and another went missing.