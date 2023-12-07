LIVE TV
ugc_banner

The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens hail Suhana Khan's performance

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Zoya Akhtar film is the Indian version of the famous comic book. Set in 1960s India, the movie revolves around the lives of young students who have come together to save their green park, where they have spent their entire childhood and have thousands of memories.
 

The gang of Riverdale is here! Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated movie The Archies has finally been released on Netflix today (Nov. 7). The highly anticipated movie marks the debut of three-star kids of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan, the late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The movie is set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale and revolves around a bunch of schoolmates living in a hilly town in North India, where mostly Anglo-Indians live. Archie (Agastya Nanda), Veronica (Suhana Khan), and Betty (Khushi Kapoor). The other cast members of the movie include Dot as Ethel, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton.

What The Archies is about?

The Zoya Akhtar film is the Indian version of the famous comic book. Set in 1960s India, the movie revolves around the lives of young students who have come together to save their green park, where they have spent their entire childhood and have thousands of memories.

The movie comes from acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar, who has written movies like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. Akhtar has co-written the movie with Reema Kagti. 

Soon after the movie was released, reviews started pouring in. Like the critics, netizens have also given mixed reviews to the movie. Fans have praised the performance of Suhana Khan, who has played the role of Veronica. 

×
×

One user wrote, “Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes.(sic)”

×
×
×

''#SuhanaKhan is really flaunting her acting prowess with this one. The confrontational scene between Veronica Lodge & Hiram Lodge in #TheArchies is 🤌❤️We have another heartthrob from the Khan family ❤️,'' another user wrote.

×
×

The Archies review: Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja shine in Zoya Akhtar’s nostalgic ride

Akhtar creates a nostalgic, sweet world of the 1960s in The Archies. With dollops of rock and roll, she also tucks in message on politics and the environment in the sweet little film that gives a hat tip to several iconic musicians and pop culture of the 1950s and 1960s. PIts all there- Pop's Tates, the ice cream sundaes, Cheryl, Big Moose, and the Lodge Mansion which take you back to the comic book series that most have grown up reading. Akhtar also uses a credible supporting cast to back her narrative. Kamal Siddhu, Alyy Khan, Vinay Pathak, Tara Saluja, and Koel Purie play the parents to the teenagers and bring back dollops of 1990s nostalgia. Read the review here.

author

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

RELATED

Unveiling Kanye West-Taylor Swift-Kim Kardashian saga: A comprehensive summary

George RR Martin says House of the Dragon Season 2 is 'powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching'

KGF 3 confirmed! Prashanth Neel reveals script is ready, says 'I don’t know if I will direct it'