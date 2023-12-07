The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens hail Suhana Khan's performance

The gang of Riverdale is here! Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated movie The Archies has finally been released on Netflix today (Nov. 7). The highly anticipated movie marks the debut of three-star kids of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan, the late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie is set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale and revolves around a bunch of schoolmates living in a hilly town in North India, where mostly Anglo-Indians live. Archie (Agastya Nanda), Veronica (Suhana Khan), and Betty (Khushi Kapoor). The other cast members of the movie include Dot as Ethel, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton.

What The Archies is about?



The Zoya Akhtar film is the Indian version of the famous comic book. Set in 1960s India, the movie revolves around the lives of young students who have come together to save their green park, where they have spent their entire childhood and have thousands of memories.



The movie comes from acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar, who has written movies like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. Akhtar has co-written the movie with Reema Kagti.



Soon after the movie was released, reviews started pouring in. Like the critics, netizens have also given mixed reviews to the movie. Fans have praised the performance of Suhana Khan, who has played the role of Veronica.

#TheArchies Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Nostalgia will hit hard for those who grew up reading the #Archies comics. #ZoyaAkhtar has impeccably created a real life Riverdale on screen. And that 60’s vibe comes through easily.



The Young actors have slipped into the skin of the characters… pic.twitter.com/VGUdpsNWot — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 7, 2023 ×

#thearchies was an exceptionally remarkable musical film directed by the highly skilled @zoieakhtar. The narrative was masterfully conveyed, with a seamless integration of artistic elements that can only be described as truly poetic."The entire ensemble of actors delivered… pic.twitter.com/vgRr7sF9pJ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 7, 2023 ×

One user wrote, “Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes.(sic)”

#TheArchies



A soft launch for star kids indeed and a brochure for producers ahead of their merits and demerits.



The film is a surface level/hollow Archies card that someone gets gifted on their birthday and it occupies the shelf of your house, never for you to revisit pic.twitter.com/BfAFe0ufEM — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 7, 2023 ×

#KhushiKapoor 's portrayal of Betty Cooper in the Archie Comics adaptation was a perfect blend of elegance and sweetness, elevating the character to new heights. She took our hearts in #Archies pic.twitter.com/PWnYlm27sI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 7, 2023 ×

''#SuhanaKhan is really flaunting her acting prowess with this one. The confrontational scene between Veronica Lodge & Hiram Lodge in #TheArchies is 🤌❤️We have another heartthrob from the Khan family ❤️,'' another user wrote.

#TheArchies



A soft launch for star kids indeed and a brochure for producers ahead of their merits and demerits.



