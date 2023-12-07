The Archies review: Suhana Khah, Mihir Ahuja shine in Zoya Akhtar’s nostalgic ride

One of the most gifted filmmakers of our times Zoya Akhtar steps out of her comfort zone in her latest The Archies. At the onset, The Archies looks like a teenage romance story - after all, it launches six new faces in the film industry- three of them are star kids and already have their separate fan base. It does seem like a perfect launch pad for these young actors, to be launched by one of the most prolific makers and be backed by one of the biggest OTT giants, Netflix. The fact that The Archies is an Indian adaptation of the iconic Archie comic series just seems like a cherry on top. But can Akhtar be making a simple teeny bopper without an underlying message on the flawed society? Not quite. Does she succeed in delivering the message? Well, in parts.



What is The Archies about?



We have all read The Archies comics at some point in our life, haven't we? If not read the comic book, we are surely familiar with Archie, Veronica and Betty. Akhtar along with co-writers Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon sets the story in the 1960s and brings the American town Riverdale to India and makes it a fictitious town in the hills of north India where mostly anglo-Indians live. Archie (Agastya Nanda), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Betty (Khushi Kapoor) and the gang are 17-year-old school goers who are living a rather cocooned life. Archie wants to study music in London and become the next Cliff Richards- he even has a band The Archies that croons at almost all events in the town. Archie also is a confused lad, in love with two girls, the super rich, suave Veronica and her bestie and Archie's neighbour, simpleton Betty. While the young boy pines for both the girls, Archies' best friend Jughead (Mihir Ahuja) thinks it's a bad idea.



Amid love and career choices, Archie and his gang are suddenly made aware of the fact that their cute little Riverdale is going to get transformed all thanks to Mr Lodge, Veronica's dad who is planning to make a massive hotel at the heart of the town where at present Green park is situated. The park holds a lot of sentimental value for the people of the town and so the news is met with resistance from the young adults. But can Archie and the gang save their beloved Green Park? And who does Archie finally choose between Veronica and Betty forms the rest of the story.



A musical



Akhtar narrates the story of The Archies through music. The film has 16 songs and a lot of the characters' internal conflicts are narrated through songs. For that matter, some of the most important moments of the film are all narrated through some soulful and foot-tapping music. Musicals like these- which form an important part of the narrative- are common in Hollywood. In India, the genre has not been explored to its full potential. There have been a few films in recent years but none have been able to connect with the audience. The Archies, in that sense, take a big risk. Not only does it fall into the bracket of a musical, but it also has a lot of English songs- all based on the retro 1960s beats. Many in India would not be able to connect. Having said that. The Archies has a splendid soundtrack. Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tiwari, The Islanders, and Aditi Saigal (DOT) deliver some soulful ballads and foot-tapping numbers. The songs are also well-choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. The song Va Va Voom particularly makes you want to break into a jig.





Do the newcomers deliver?



Yes and no. There has been a lot of curiosity around the newcomers in the film. The pressure is especially higher on Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda owing to their lineage. Among these three, its Suhana Khan who shines the brightest as self-assured and rich Veronica. Khan has a lot of screen presence and exudes confidence in every frame making her debut performance look quite effortless. Agastya Nanda shines in moments but seems uncomfortable in certain scenes- as in being very aware of the responsibility of leading the show. Khushi Kapoor is perhaps the weakest among the trio. She looks splendid in every frame but her performance lacks the spark that the original Betty Cooper has in the comics. Betty was vivacious and kind which Kapoor's character is unable to portray.



The other four young actors, on the other hand, shine in their respective roles. Perhaps the lack of a pressure of lineage does the trick for these stars. Dot as Ethel, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton deliver well to their parts. Ahuja who was previously seen in Made in Heaven 2, in particular, shines as the burger-loving Jughead. His scenes with Agastya are the high points of The Archies. The two boys complement each other well. One as the confused in love and one as the bestie with the foresight.



Menda's Dilton is adorable and his way of saying 'Thank You' will soon become a catchphrase among the Gen Zs. The writers slightly twist the narrative for Dilton and it is lovely to see how well Menda and Ahuja execute it.