Thank You For Coming at TIFF: Anil Kapoor says 'it's time for Indian film industry to bloom'

Anil Kapoor spoke highly of the Hindi film industry and how the world is now ready to see the Bollywood magic on the big screen as more films and original stories from the subcontinent find a space on various world platforms. The most recent is his son-in-law’s next project, Thank You For Coming, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The project is by Karan Boolani who has been spotted with Anil Kapoor and the cast of Thank You For Coming, which is pegged as the new-age chick flick.

Speaking to the media at TIFF, Anil Kapoor said that it’s time for India’s booming film industry to land more box office performers in the West. “I feel Bollywood is coming of age and a lot of filmmakers are making movies that appeal to international audiences, and they’re happy films, positive films, they have a lot of joy, and that’s what the world needs.”

Thank You For Coming is Karan Boolani’s and his daughter Rhea Kapoor’s production. The film features an ensemble of influencer girls and actress Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi plays the role of a food blogger, Kanika Kapoor, who has never had an orgasm, until one night after which she needs to find out who got her there. Thank You For Coming also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

The film talks about female friendship, single women risking shame and criticism for wanting to remain unmarried and independent, and the pursuit of pleasure.

