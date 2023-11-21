Tamil actor Arya on OTT debut with Prime Video show The Village

Speaking about his exciting project, Jamshad Cethirakath, aka Arya, shared, “My OTT debut with The Village has definitely been a different kind of experience. The show's concept, which is the horror-thriller element with a lot of gore, and a very rooted story was also never experienced in the Indian OTT market. I found that particularly enticing, which led me to pursue it further. The horror series is a class apart from all other horror genres seen on the Indian OTT platforms. A lot of times, the horror that we see in movies too is very restricted and one cannot go beyond a certain point while creating it, but here Milind (Rau - the director) has gone all out. I think this is a way for creators to believe in making this kind of content because people really want to watch these types of genres.”