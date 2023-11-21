Tamil actor Arya on OTT debut with Prime Video show The Village
The Village will stream on Prime Video in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English from 24 November.
OTT Prime Video recently announced the global premiere of their upcoming original Tamil horror series, The Village. Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, this horror thriller narrates the story of a man, who is on a quest to unravel the mystery behind his family's disappearance.
Arya will make his impending OTT debut with this show. now making his long-format streaming debut with this horror series. Arya will be seen playing the role of a man named Gautam, a man on a rescue mission to find his family, along with some locals in the village of Kattiyal.
Speaking about his exciting project, Jamshad Cethirakath, aka Arya, shared, “My OTT debut with The Village has definitely been a different kind of experience. The show's concept, which is the horror-thriller element with a lot of gore, and a very rooted story was also never experienced in the Indian OTT market. I found that particularly enticing, which led me to pursue it further. The horror series is a class apart from all other horror genres seen on the Indian OTT platforms. A lot of times, the horror that we see in movies too is very restricted and one cannot go beyond a certain point while creating it, but here Milind (Rau - the director) has gone all out. I think this is a way for creators to believe in making this kind of content because people really want to watch these types of genres.”
Along with Arya, The Village features Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay in pivotal roles.
The Tamil horror series is directed by Milind Rau and produced by B.S.Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions.
