Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad blessed with a baby girl. Couple shares adorable family photo

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Swara gave birth to her little angel on September 23. On Monday, Swara shared the good news with her fans and followers.

Sharing the name of their little girl i.e. Raabiyaa, Swara wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️ With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world 🤗✨.''

As per News18, the couple have kept the name of their daughter after Sufi mystic Rabia Basri.

Swara also shared a bunch of photos with her newborn. One photo showed the proud parents with their little bundle of joy. The second showed, Swara sweetly gazing at her daughter.

Soon after the announcement, their millions of followers, friends and family congratulated the couple.

Neena Gupta commented, '' Congratulations.''

Tillotama Shome wrote, ''Ohhhh sweetheart!!! Many many congratulations.''

In June, Swara announced her pregnancy on social media. Flaunting her baby bump, Swara shared adorable photos with her husband. In the post, she wrote “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world,” she wrote. Swara also used the hashtags, “#comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby."

Bollywood actress Swara and Samajwadi Party activist Fahad Ahmad got married in January this year. The couple legally registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6.

In March, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi, the National Capital of India.

