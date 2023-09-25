AR Rahman slammed for sharing video highlights of controversial Chennai concert 

Award-winning composer AR Rahman was slammed for posting a 'highlights' video of his controversial Chennai concert Marakkuma Nenjam on social media. The concert took place on September 10 and was in the news for its gross mismanagement.



The police eventually registered cases against an official of ACTC Events, the organiser of Rahman’s concert, and two others, for overselling tickets, committing a breach of trust and causing inconvenience to people.



On Sunday, Rahman took to X to post a video of the concert but disabled the comment section of the post.



Fans, however, quoted his tweet and slammed the composer for being tone-deaf and sharing a celebratory video of an event where several women had also alleged that they were molested.



Some of the comments called out Rahman for going ahead with a “highlights” video, when the concert was a traumatic experience for many who attended it. “This post was entirely unnecessary at the moment after many of his fans & the general audience experienced heartbreak”, a fan wrote, while another commented, “never though ARR would stoop so low.”



After facing severe criticism for the concert, Rahman had written on Instagram that he was okay being the “sacrificial goat ” if it led to a wake-up call for a better, safer live art scene in Chennai.