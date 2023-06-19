Sunil Lahri, star of Ramayan TV show, reviews Adipurush: Why will Raavan come on a bat?

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's cult TV show Ramayan, has criticised Om Raut's Adipurush which is based on the same epic. The actor recently watched the film and shared his views in a video on Instagram. Lahri raised several questions on the way the character of Raavan- Saif Ali Khan- was depicted in the film. In Valmiki's Ramayan, Raavan is known to abduct Sita in Pushpak Vimaan, while in Adipurush, Khan is shown flying a giant bat.



Lahri called out the artistic liberties that the makers have taken in the film, changing some very important moments of the epic just for cinematic purpose.



He called the dialogues of the film poorly written and said that the makers should feel sorry for serving this to the audience and hurting their sentiments.

In the video posted on Monday, Sunil Lahri speaks in Hindi and says, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can't play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn't find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor)."

Lahri raised several questions about the film. "Can you imagine Hanumanji saying dialogues like ‘tel tere baap ka, kapda tere baap ka’? Or Meghnad will say, ‘abey chal nikal le’? Or Raavan will come on a bat instead of the Pushpak Vimaan? Or Meghnad and Lakshman will fight underwater? I am very sorry but I never expected this from a filmmaker of this calibre.”