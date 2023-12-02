Suhana Khan talks about her character Veronica in The Archies, 'I truly envied her self-confidence'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie also marks the debut of star-kids late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.



The release of the movie is just around the corner, and the star cast of the movie is currently busy promoting the film. Recently, Suhana, who is playing the role of Veronica, talked about her debut role, how she handles social media trolling, and a lot more.



During her interview with NDTV, when asked about what drew her towards the role, Suhana said, ''For me, it was Zoya who drew me in. It’s an opportunity, especially for your first film, that you just can’t refuse. Veronica, to me, is a person every girl wants to be, and I was one of them.”



Talking more about her role as Veronica, who is smart and confident, Suhana said that she truly ''envied her self-confidence.''

''I truly envied her self-confidence and the way she loved herself. There have been times where I felt down in my confidence and I just want to make young girls feel confident. I hope that I can do that one day and make them feel more in love with themselves in a world of social media where there’s so much scrutiny and you feel so low about your looks and whatever it may be. So, that’s something that I really feel passionately about and hopefully I can do that,” she said.



Further, Suhana was asked about social media and how she handles trolls. Answering this, the young star said, "To be honest, I don't handle it very well, but I'm trying. Ironically, facing mean comments has made me appreciate kindness even more. Meeting real people, especially girls, is heartwarming, seeing their warmth towards you. So that helps me a lot to separate the two, as one is reality and the other is not."



When asked Zoya why she chose Suhana to play the role of Veronica, the director said, “She is a very vulnerable princess. I wanted Ronnie (Veronica’s nickname) to be very vulnerable, and she is a princess; she doesn’t have to try.”



The Zoya Akhtar film is the Indian version of the famous comic book. Set in 1960s India, the movie revolves around the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, who have come together to save their green park, where they have spent their entire childhood and have thousands of memories with.



The Archies is backed by Zoya and filmmaker Reema Kagti through their production house, Tiger Baby. Zoya and Kagti have co-written the movie.