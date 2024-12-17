New Delhi

Sonakshi Sinha is not taking things lightly with fellow actor Mukesh Khanna. The Indian actress issued a long statement criticising Mukesh Khanna for his questioning Sonakshi Sinha’s upbringing as she couldn’t answer a question on Ramayana during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). In 2019, Sonakshi was a part of an episode of KBC. When she was asked for whom Hanuman brought 'Sanjeevani booti' in the Ramayana, she couldn't answer correctly.

Mukesh Khanna brought it up again recently in an interview with Siddharth Kannan and blamed Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching her about Ramayana.

This is what Sonakshi Sinha wrote in a lengthy statement

Not letting it slide without a response, Sonkashi slammed Mukesh Khanna and took to her Instagram Stories.

She asked the Shaktimaan actor to "stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family".

She wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

Sonakshi said that she "blanked out" on KBC and asked Mukesh to forget the incident.

She continued, "Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself... if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family."

Sonakshi warned Mukesh against speaking about values her "father has instilled" in her.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna had talked about how today's generation needs Shaktimaan to guide them.