So much talent in one frame! Viral pic of Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun breaks the internet

What a moment! When Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, and Kriti Sanon posed for a picture together, we didn’t think it would mean so much as it did. The National Film Awards 2023 winners posed for a sweet photo after receiving the most prestigious honours of the year in cinema from the Government of India for their impeccable performances on the big screen. And the pic is breaking the internet.

Alia Bhatt attended the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi along with husband and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Alia shared the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon. Both Alia and Kriti looked stunning in their beige sarees.

Interestingly, Alia re-wore her wedding saree, in a nod to sustainable fashion.

Alia won the award for her titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti Sanon was awarded for Mimi.

Kriti Sanon attended the ceremony with her parents.



As for the male talent, Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor prize for his performance in the smash hit Pushpa: The Rise.

After picking up their awards from the Indian president, the trio posed for a picture, dressed in their thematic outfits.

All three opted for beige outfits. Alia Bhatt shared the photo and captioned it, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life.”

Pushpa star Allu Arjun, sharing the photo from his big moment, wrote, "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry [of information and broadcasting], and the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar B garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."

The National Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Indian President Droupadi Murmu handed out the prizes. Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

