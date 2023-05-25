Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai interview: Creative producer on why they were sure of the film's success

If there was one film that has hogged limelight this week, earning critical praise for the story and stellar acting, it has to be Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee in the leading role as a lawyer who is out there to prove his point. Streaming currently on ZEE5 as it released on May 23, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is strong with its storytelling and acting talents it houses under one roof.

Speaking to WION, Suparn S Varma, creative producer for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai opened up on the huge response for his film. On how the film breaks out from the shackles of Bollywood’s idea of commercial cinema, Suparn said, “At the end of the day, all cinemas are commercial cinemas because it’s a business, money is involved, and everybody is getting paid. But I understand the construct of it whereby we have managed to tell a story without any draping because we have been true to the story and to the genre of the story we are trying to tell.”

Prior to its release on OTT in India, Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai screened at the ew York Indian Film Festival so it got its world premiere much before it reached India. It all affirms his faith in the film as he said, “The film got a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival when it screened there. People have been loving it and posting about it. At the end of the day, our protagonist is a man of faith, fighting for his faith, which is what is unique about our story. So, I always knew it was going to be well received and Manoj Bajpayee is outstanding.”

Watch the trailer of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai:

As someone who’s involved with the film in both pre- and post-production, Suparn revealed how he stays non-judgmental while telling a story. “We just stick to the facts and to the truth and tell the story. We do that as much as possible.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is currently streaming on ZEE5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us on https://www.wionews.com/content-contribution-registration-form