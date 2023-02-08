Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red as they make their first appearance as newlyweds
Story highlights
Kiara Advani wore a red kurta, with matching pants and a stole while her husband Sidharth Malhotra wore a red kurta with white pyjamas.
Newly married actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani indulged the press at the Delhi Airport on Thursday evening as they arrived in the capital city a day after tying the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple matched their outfits in red and smiled for the cameras as they walked out of the airport hand-in-hand.
Kiara Advani wore a red kurta, with matching pants and a stole while her husband Sidharth Malhotra wore a red kurta with white pyjamas. The actor wore a multi-colour stole along with his outfit. The couple distributed sweets to the press that had gathered outside the VIP exit gate at the airport to catch a glimpse of the two stars.
Earlier in the day, the couple made a quick dash inside the Jaisalmer airport, waiting only for a minute or two to pose for the local media. They were dressed casually but changed outfits as they appeared outside Delhi airport.
The couple who met and fell in love during the making of Prime Video's hit film 'Shershaah' in 2021 had a private wedding at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer on Wednesday with close family and friends in attendance. Among Bollywood celebrities, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra and Armaan Jain were in attendance.
The couple will reportedly host a reception in Delhi as Sidharth's family lives in the city. They will later host a party for Bollywood friends in Mumbai on February 12.