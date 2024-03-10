Shaitaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film eyes Rs 50 crore

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural drama Shaitaan has opened with great numbers at the box office. Released on March 8, the movie has garnered mixed reviews from critics, who have praised the cast's performance while not appreciating the script.



However, the audience seemed to have a different opinion and loved the gripping drama. They have called it a promising movie with horror chills that left them on the edge of their seats.

On its first day of release, the movie minted Rs 14.2 crore (Rs 142 million) at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

On the second day, the movie earned around Rs 18.75 crore (Rs 187.2 million) India net in all languages, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 33.5 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Shaitaan's performance. As per his analysis, the movie is all set to record its big opening today.

He wrote on X, ''HALF-CENTURY *TODAY*… #Shaitaan goes WILD on Day 2… After a partial holiday [#MahaShivratri] on Day 1 - which added a good chunk of revenue to its overall total - the SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 places the film on the WINNING TRACK… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr. Total: ₹ 34.39 cr.…'' HALF-CENTURY *TODAY*… #Shaitaan goes WILD on Day 2… After a partial holiday [#MahaShivratri] on Day 1 - which added a good chunk of revenue to its overall total - the SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 places the film on the WINNING TRACK… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr. Total: ₹ 34.39 cr.… pic.twitter.com/3rQHhSuH19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2024 × The movie will earn around Rs 56 crore on the third day. ''#Shaitaan is all set to record its best day today [Day 3; Sun]… Eyes ₹ 56 cr [or thereabouts] *weekend total*, which is EXCELLENT for a film that doesn’t carry the burden of heavy costing,'' he wrote.

About Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is the remake of the Gujarati movie, Vash. The movie revolves around Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and his family, who go on a vacation where they meet Vanraj (R Madhavan), who soon enters their sprawling mention and promises his daughter Janvi, who is now following his every instruction.

Apart from Ajay, and R Madhavan, the movie stars Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj.

Shaitaan review