The Goat Life trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Blessy brings a heart-wrenching story

Prithviraj Sukumaran's next The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham has been in the making for over ten years. After much anticipation, the Malayalam movie is set to hit theatres on March 28th. Helmed by acclaimed director Blessy, the movie is an on-screen adaptation of the novel of the same name by Benyamin. On Saturday (March 9), the first heartbreaking trailer for the movie was released, and it will surely give you goosebumps.

Based on the true story, the survival drama tells the story of a man named Najeeb from Kerala, India, who is forced into slavery as a goat-man in a desert area of Saudi Arabia.



Set to the haunting tune of "Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake (No one should be able to go outside from inside), the spine-chilling trailer shows Prithviraj as Najeeb and how his life takes a 180-degree turn after he gets stuck in an arid area.

The 1-minute, 3-second trailer takes us into the traumatic journey of Najeeb and the struggles he has gone through, both mentally and physically, and comes across life-threatening struggles. In between, we also got a very brief glimpse of Najeeb's private life.



Prithiviraj's transformation and commendable work in the trailer alone will surely take your excitement for the movie a notch higher.



The movie is based on a book that is based on the hard-hitting true story of an Indian emigrant who goes to Saudi Arabia in search of a better job with the hope of earning money. However, he got stuck and was forced into slavery in the middle of a Saudi desert.