Kubera first look out! Dhanush sports long, shaggy beard in never-before-seen avatar

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film, titled Kubera, is creating a buzz with its star-studded cast and intriguing first look. The film features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles and marks the debut of both Dhanush and Jim in Telugu cinema.

The filmmakers unveiled the film's title and Dhanush's first-look poster on Maha Shivaratri, generating excitement among fans. Dhanush's look in the film is striking, with the actor sporting long hair and a beard. He is seen dressed in tattered clothes.

The poster also features a painting of Lord Shiva taking alms from Goddess Annapurna, adding a spiritual element to the visual.

Expressing their excitement for the project, Nagarjuna and Rashmika took to social media to share their thoughts. Nagarjuna wrote, "Excited for the journey ahead with incredible talents!!" while Rashmika expressed her love for the first-look and her excitement for the film.

Kubera is presented by Sonali Narang and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film's cinematography is by Niketh Bommi, and the production design is by Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre. Chaithanya Pingali is credited as the co-writer, adding to the film's creative team.