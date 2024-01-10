Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's upcoming romance drama finally gets a title

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be teaming up for the first time on screen for a romance drama that has been titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The title of the film was unveiled on Wednesday by the makers.



Billed as “an impossible love story”, the movie will be released in theatres on February 9.



"This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February 2024," Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films posted on its social media pages.

The first look of the film was shared earlier in 2023 but the title was not announced back then.



The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in December 2023.



Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. This will be Dharmendra's first release since his superb act in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.