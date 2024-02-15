Shah Rukh Khan on retirement plans: ‘Still have 35 years before I end my career’

Shah Rukh Khan spoke his heart out during his recent coversation at the World Government's Summit in Dubai. While speaking on the global stage, Khan talked about many things, from his Bollywood journey to taking a break from acting and even he went on to reveal his retirement plans.

Khan, who had delivered back-to-back hits in 2023, said that he would say goodbye to his acting career after 35 years.

"I want to end my career, which is far from ending right now; I have a good 35 years to go. I really really want to make that film which is loved by the whole world and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me 'why haven't you crossed over'. That film should cross me over," he said.

Shah Rukh on playing James Bond

While talking about his life and career, Khan said that he would love to play James Bond. During a session, titled The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, when asked what his name was, the actor replied "I am James Bond." When asked if he would like to 'play Bond', Shah Rukh said, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”

Shah Rukh Khan on his flops

Reflecting on the time when he delivered back-to-back flops and took a break subsequently, the actor said that he learnt to make a pizza.